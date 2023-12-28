GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As part of WNCT’s 70th-anniversary celebration, all month long “People & Places” is catching up with some familiar faces.

This time, it’s current Farmville Mayor John Moore, who was once a co-host for the popular WNCT morning show “Carolina Today” with Slim Short.

Moore talked about doing “Carolina Today” on a full-time basis. It was the morning show for people who lived in Eastern North Carolina.

People & Places Extra: John Moore talks time with WNCT, 70th anniversary

“That would be a boyhood dream that had already been answered just by being on ‘Carolina Today’ day with him. And so I was pretty much handpicked by Slim to follow him when he retired, which came a few years later,” Moore said.

“It was a way for people to come in and talk about what was going on at festivals like church. It was an opportunity for operations to get the word out. It was a way that the government could get certain words out and it was not like being interviewed by news. It was like a coffee table conversation. If it moved, it moved through ‘Carolina Today.'”

