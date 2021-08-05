People & Places: La Casetta in Bethel

People and Places

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — The term “hidden gem” is thrown around a lot. Our next “People & Places” stop is truly one.

CLICK HERE to access the People & Places website

La Casetta is a restaurant tucked away in Bethel. Owned by a husband and wife who packed up everything and moved from Italy to here, they are bringing an authentic taste of Italy to Eastern North Carolina.

People & Places Extra podcast: La Casetta Restaurant in Bethel

La Casetta opened along Main Street in 2002. Since then, it’s been serving up authentic Italian food, pizza, desserts and more without breaking the bank.

Click the above video and podcast to learn more. If you have a story idea you’d like to share, email Ken, send him a Facebook message or reach him on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV