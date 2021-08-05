People & Places: La Casetta in Bethel

BETHEL, N.C. (WNCT) — The term “hidden gem” is thrown around a lot. Our next “People & Places” stop is truly one.

La Casetta is a restaurant tucked away in Bethel. Owned by a husband and wife who packed up everything and moved from Italy to here, they are bringing an authentic taste of Italy to Eastern North Carolina.

La Casetta opened along Main Street in 2002. Since then, it’s been serving up authentic Italian food, pizza, desserts and more without breaking the bank.

