GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a spot in Greenville you may not have heard about. However, when you check it out, you won’t forget it.

The Leroy James Farmers’ Market is open every Saturday year-round. Inside are dozens of local vendors who sell their goods there. You can speak with farmers who have grown the food they sell themselves.

There are flower arrangements, plants for your garden, local wine and more. It is also a great way to support local businesses.

