People & Places: ‘Life After Windows’ author Inez Ribustello and her story of 9/11

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — “It is hard to believe that it has been 20 years.”

Inez Ribustello worked at the top of one of the Twin Towers in New York. In a new book, she’s sharing how she coped with unprecedented tragedy, which led to a return to her hometown in Tarboro.

People & Places Podcast Extra: Inez Ribustello and ‘Life After Windows’

Back in 2001, she lived in New York City, working as beverage director for the largest-grossing restaurant in North America — Windows of the World. Inez didn’t work that day — Sept. 11, 2001 — but many of her co-workers did. Of her co-workers, 86 of them died.

Click the above video for the latest “People & Places” segment and to listen to his podcast about Ribustello and her book.

