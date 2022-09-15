KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a restaurant in Kinston that specializes in good food … and not just the one in its title.

Ma’s Hot Dog House is in Lenoir County, just outside Kinston in the Jackson Heights community. The restaurant has been feeding the community good food for more than half a century. For those who live there, this place is about so much more.

“You will not leave here hungry,” said Donna Johnson, who works there.

Ma’s Hot Dog House (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Folks are filling up inside this old filling station. It’s not just for the hot dogs. The spot along Highway 258 has been in the same location since 1970. Kent Hardison’s parents bought the restaurant in 1990. Now Kent and his wife, Caroline, own Ma’s after taking over ownership two years ago.

“It’s great being a part of this community. It’s a really good community,” Kent Hardison said.

“Come in, you take a step back in time, reminisce,” Caroline Hardison said.

The place is famous for its hot dogs. WNCT’s Ken Watlington will tell us about the hamburger steak, chicken strips, Philly cheesesteak, breakfast and other delectable items on the menu along with the friendly atmosphere you’ll run into each time you visit.

