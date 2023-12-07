GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As part of WNCT’s 70th anniversary celebration, all month long “People & Places” is catching up with some familiar faces.

This time, it’s a former Meteorologist Dontae Jones, who is now working back in his hometown of Cleveland. Jones said he had lots of fond memories of working in Eastern North Carolina.

People & Places Extra: Meteorologist Dontae Jones and WNCT’s upcoming 70th anniversary

“Honestly, it was such a great run because we had so many talented people that came through there and genuine too, for that matter,” Jones said. “I know there’s a lot of folks that, you know, at home who may think, ‘Well, are they really genuine? Do they get along?’

“I mean, and for the most part, you can testify that we were a great group of folks that got a chance to work together and just cover the East News for again, for me for five and a half years. I think WNCT has been one of those stations where you earn your journalistic chops or your meteorological chops because there’s a lot of news that happens across the East, a lot of weather that happens across the East.

“So when you’re getting into this business and even like you, you know, staying there, being home, you get a chance to really dive into the meat of journalism. And I can’t say enough about the people of Eastern North Carolina.”

He even recalls what happened during Hurricanes Matthew and Florence:

“Oh, absolutely. I mean, so, you know, thinking about it weatherwise, can, you know, you look at three major flooding events, you know, Floyd, Matthew, Florence in Eastern North Carolina in the space of 20 years,” Jones said. “Those are one of the times where it makes you grateful that folks turn to you and trust you. And so the fact that people turned to us, it was just, I’m really grateful.”

Watch the video to see what else Dontae Jones wants to say to Channel 9 viewers.