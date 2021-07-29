People & Places: Mother Earth Brewing and Big Game Brewing

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — “People and Places” is where we share stories of the unique places and amazing people that make living in Eastern North Carolina so special.

Every Thursday in July, we’re raising a glass to a few of the success stories in the burgeoning craft beer scene in ENC. We’ve got stories of great, locally made beer and the lasting impact on their communities in the process, as part of our “Brew to You” segments.

=====

One of the most recognizable names in North Carolina craft beer got its start in downtown Kinston.

Opening in 2009, Mother Earth Brewing is the brainchild of Eastern North Carolina natives Stephen Hill and Trent Mooring. The company has become one of North Carolina’s homegrown success stories.

You can now find Mother Earth Beer on grocery store and convenience store shelves from Murphy to Manteo. Now, they are making hard seltzer, which is available in North Carolina, Virginia and Georgia.

Big Game Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Big Game Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Big Game Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Big Game Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Big Game Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Big Game Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Aaron Avery, owner and brewer at Big Game Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

(Mother Earth Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

(Mother Earth Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

(Mother Earth Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

(Mother Earth Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

(Mother Earth Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)



Trent Mooring, co-owner of Mother Earth Brewing (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

Down the road, about a mile and a half away, you’ll find a new brewer that’s gaining fans. Big Game Brewing, also known as The Beer Barn is on the Neuse River. It opened in 2019 after Aaron Avery, the owner, worked at another brewery.

Big Game Brewing may be small but it’s gaining a lot of popularity from people within the community.

CLICK HERE for previous “People & Places” segments

Click the above video to learn more and check out the other places in the “Brew to You” series. You can also catch the latest podcast.

If you have a story idea you’d like to share, email Ken, send him a Facebook message or reach him on Twitter.