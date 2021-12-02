People & Places: NC Packs 4 Patriots in Ayden

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — The holiday season can be hard for those in the military and their families. One organization in Eastern North Carolina aims to support those currently serving, one care package at a time.

N.C. Packs for Patriots is based in Ayden. Thanks to volunteers and donations from all over ENC, this organization can bring some Christmas cheer to military members.

(Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

“We call this the southern branch of the North Pole,” said Barbara Whitehead, founder of NC Packs for Patriots of her organization.

