People & Places: New Bern’s Brewery 99

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — After a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, “People and Places” is back.

We’re sharing stories of the unique places and amazing people that make living in Eastern North Carolina so special.

Every Thursday in July, we’re raising a glass to a few of the success stories in the burgeoning craft beer scene in ENC. We’ve got stories of great, locally made beer and the lasting impact on their communities in the process.

History is all around in New Bern. The second-oldest city in North Carolina and the first state capital is the home of Tryon Palace and the birthplace of Pepsi.

Brewery 99 in New Bern (Ken Watlington, WNCT photo)

These days, a different beverage is making waves. It all started back in 2015 with the opening of Brewery 99.

Pete Frey is the owner and head brewer of the business. His experience in craft beer goes back more than a decade when he worked at Kinston’s Mother Earth Brewing. He’s joined by Danielle Shaw, who gave up teaching high school chemistry to work full-time at the brewery, along with Pete’s father Daniel Frey, who moved to New Bern to help out his son after retirement.

Click the above video to learn more about the unique business. Click here to learn more about the place.