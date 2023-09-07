GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Fans will soon be filing into Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium for another season of East Carolina Pirate football.

While the stadium holds a lot of history, so does Joyner Library, right on ECU’s campus. On the second and third floors, there are nearly 300 items highlighting the first 91 years of East Carolina football. The exhibit is titled “No Quarter: The History of East Carolina Football.”

“I want them to see that our program has just as rich and successful history as some of the larger programs that people think of, both in the state and in this region,” said Manuscripts Curator at Joyner Library, Patrick Cash.

Mike Houston, ECU football’s head coach, and the rest of the team recently took a trip to the exhibit. Click the above video to find out more.

