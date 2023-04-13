WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — It’s the tiny coffee shop that packs big flavor with every cup.

Perfect Perks is located in a small building at the parking lot on the corner of Carolina Avenue and 15th Street in Washington. Although it’s small in size, it has a loyal following with lots of people making a stop for their morning, afternoon or evening cup of joe.

It’s a must in the morning for many. “Coffee is where it’s at. Hot, cold, sweet, unsweet. Yep,” said Micki Taylor Kinnion, the owner of Perfect Perks Coffee Hut.

It may be small in size, but it’s big on flavor. The Washington business churns out all of those caffeinated creations inside an eight-foot by eight-foot building.

