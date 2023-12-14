GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All month long, WNCT is celebrating the 70th anniversary of the station and catching up with familiar faces.

This time, we’re catching up with former WNCT meteorologist Phillip Williams.

Williams started his meteorology career at WNCT after graduating from NC State.

More anniversary stories

People & Places: Meteorologist Dontae Jones reflects on WNCT’s upcoming 70th anniversary

WNCT’s 70th anniversary with former reporter Chad Tucker

WNCT’s 70th anniversary: April 2011 ENC tornadoes

“Yes, I was 22 years old. Couldn’t believe it,” Williams said. “I had always wanted to be a meteorologist since I was like five or six years old. And so I studied weather as much as I could growing up, went to NC State, got my degree in meteorology, and then it was WNCT that gave me my first television opportunity.”

People & Places Extra: Phillip Williams reflects on time at WNCT, 70th anniversary

Williams grew up right here in Eastern North Carolina, working the first 21 out of 33 years of his career at WNCT.

“You know, it was it was fascinating to me because most people in television don’t have the chance to work where they grow up,” Williams said. “But I grew up in Rocky Mount, so Eastern Carolina, of course, home right here.”

Williams helped the WNCT 9 news and weather team report on both Hurricane Dennis and Hurricane Floyd.

“That was a crazy time. But working those, I think, was seven straight days nonstop. It just, your adrenaline was flowing.”

Watch the video to find out more. You can also click on the podcast to hear more of their conversation.