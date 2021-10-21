People & Places Podcast Extra: Aurora Fossil Museum

AURORA, N.C. (WNCT) — Eastern North Carolina is home to one of the richest fossil locations in the world.

In Beaufort County, there’s the Aurora Fossil Museum. Since 1976, it’s been the home to all things fossils in the area. Most of the fossils that have been recovered come from a nearby phosphate mine that’s been owned since 1995 by PotashCorp.

“People & Places” host Ken Watlington catches up with the executive director of the Aurora Fossil Museum to learn more about a new campaign they’re working on to bring the state fossil to license plates in NC and how you can help sustain the museum for future generations.

