People & Places Podcast Extra: Inez Ribustello and ‘Life After Windows’

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Saturday marks 20 years since the terror attacks on the Twin Towers in New York City, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. and the plane crash in Shanksville, Pa.

“People & Places” host Ken Watlington chats with ENC business owner and author Inez Ribustello. The Tarboro native worked at Windows On The World in the World Trade Center from 1998-2001 but was not at work on Sept. 11, 2001, when 86 of her co-workers and thousands of others died.

She details her experiences of 9/11 and the aftermath in a new book called “Life After Windows.” Listen to this podcast and tune in to 9OYS News at 5 for Ken’s weekly “People & Places” segment.