GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The latest People & Places is going worldwide.

A Pitt County native has been on the journey of a lifetime, one we can all join in thanks to social media. Rachel Harris hails from Winterville and, along with her rescue pup Fado, just finished a 5,000-mile solo drive from Mexico to Alaska.

People & Places Extra: Rachel Harris

“Through the desert and the mountains. Yeah, beautiful. Beautiful everything,” Harris said.

The 22-year-old was in Alaska when we reached out to her to talk about her travels. She talked about how she raised the money for the trip once she graduated college. She’s been to Europe, Africa and South America but chose this challenge for several reasons.

Click the above video to find out more and keep up with her on social media these ways:

YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCnXYKAg1Nkh9blDMdoIK08A

Instagram – https://www.instagram.com/sunnrayy/

TikTok – https://www.tiktok.com/@sunnraayy

