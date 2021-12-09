People & Places: Rehoboth Methodist Church Preservation Society in Roper

ROPER, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s a small church with a big history in Washington County.

For nearly 170 years, Rehoboth Methodist Church has stood just outside Roper. The small, one-room church has been in the need of some tender loving care.

PODCAST: People & Places Extra: Rehoboth Church Preservation Society in Roper

That’s where Chris Barber steps in.

“This is part of an area of the state that is the cradle of North Carolina,” said Barber, who represents Rehoboth Church Preservation Society. “We need to remember where we came from, which is what stimulated my curiosity in this place, because it tells a lot of stories.”

Click the above video to learn more about Barber’s effort to preserve a part of Washington County and Eastern North Carolina history. You can go here for other “People & Places” episodes.