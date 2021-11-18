People & Places: Seven Pines Vineyard & Winery in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Over the summer, People and Places took you to several local craft breweries in our “Brew To You Tour.” Now, a different libation is the focus … wine.

9OYS spoke with a retired couple now doing something unheard of in Pitt County. Seven Pines Vineyard & Winery is a one-of-a-kind place in Pitt County, not necessarily known as wine country. Philip Guy is the owner of the establishment. He has over 1,200 vines covering six acres, growing 10 varieties of muscadine grapes.

