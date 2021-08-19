People & Places: Shaw’s Barbecue House in Williamston

WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Barbecue is a way of life in Eastern North Carolina.

In many communities, barbecue restaurants mean more than just a place to get chopped pork in that tangy vinegar sauce. One restaurant in Martin County has been doing it that way for many years. Now, Shaw’s Barbecue Restaurant in Williamston has a new owner who is cooking up unique ideas while keeping traditions alive.

You’ll still be able to enjoy classic Eastern North Carolina barbecue, coleslaw, hush puppies and corn sticks. You’ll also be able to try and enjoy new touches like pulled pork lasagna, barbecue tacos and the now-famous barbecue egg roll.

