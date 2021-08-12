People & Places: Social House Vodka & Pumphouse 1906 in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A local company is using craft cocktails to pump new life into a century-old building in Kinston.

Social House Vodka opened a distillery in 2017 at the site of the city’s old power plant on Atlantic Avenue. It quickly found success, becoming the top-selling local vodka in North Carolina.

That success soon led to a new venture, purchasing the building next door and turning it into a new tasting room and Pumphouse 1906, which officially opened Aug. 7.

