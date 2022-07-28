Editor’s Note: Ken Watlington’s “People & Places” series in July will be part of his “Brew To You” series. The “Brew To You” tour highlights the impact craft breweries are making across Eastern North Carolina.

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — The beer scene is becoming more than a regional attraction in Elizabeth City.

You don’t have to go far in Elizabeth City to sense the excitement.

“Word of mouth is everything. And in this small town that’s where it starts,” said Tabitha Reese, co-owner of Ghost Harbor Brewing Company.

The place known as the Harbor of Hospitality is becoming quite hospitable for craft beer lovers.

“We are absolutely thrilled that we now have three craft breweries,” said Corrina Ruffieux, executive director for Visit Elizabeth City.

Breweries are now front and center as part of the “Sipping in Elizabeth City” trail. It all started five years ago along Pailin’s Alley at Ghost Harbor Brewing Company. Thomas Reese and his wife, Tabitha, opened Elizabeth City’s first craft brewery and got the ball rolling.

