WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — We’ve heard the old sayings … one man’s trash is another man’s treasure. Everything old is new again.

In downtown Winterville, there’s a place where those sayings prove true, thanks to one family.

“It’s such a hometown feel here. It’s really nice to be here in Winterville, said Anita Cox, who with her husband, Jeff, opened The Alley on Cooper back in 2017. For Anita, it’s simply a way of life.

“Yes I was a child and my parents had an antique shop in Black Jack, ” Anita Cox said. “And I never thought when I got older that I’d want to do the same business. But it gets in your blood and you just can’t let it go.”

If you take a stroll down Cooper Street, you’ll likely end up there. What used to be the town’s post office is now an antique store and so much more.

“The Alley, it’s a cool place to go,” Jeff Cox said. “It’s a cool place to come and just relax and spend a little time and see what we do have. I’m sure that you’ll be able to find something that you want and go home with it.”

Click the above video to learn more about the unique place. Go here to see previous People & Places stories.

