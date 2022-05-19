AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) — There’s something incredible going on deep in the woods in Greene County.

Along the Little Contentnea Creek, just across the Pitt County Line, you’ll find The Refuge.

“It’s an opportunity to provide hope,” said Sammy Hudson, executive director of The Refuge. “A camp in eastern North Carolina that would intentionally reach out to kids who could never afford to go to camp.”

Now they can. And it’s thanks to the Hudsons’ care and dedication.

“And it’s just been this incredible journey. This is a place of miracles,” Hudson said.

Sammy and his wife Desta work tirelessly to help children all across the area.

