People & Places: Travis Harper and Stanley’s Saloon

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — One of the tiniest buildings in Kinston sits at the corner of Mitchell Street and French Lane.

Stanley’s Saloon is the brainchild of one man, Travis Harper, the owner. He’s traveled the world only to come back home and start over. Now, he’s using cocktails and the stories of his adventures to bring the community together.

In Ken Watlington’s latest “People & Places” segment, he gets more from Harper, born in Kinston and raised in Greene County, about the stories he’s accumulated, the pictures on the walls of his business and the stories they tell and much more.

