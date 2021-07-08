People & Places: Winterville’s Nauti Dog Brewing Company, Local Oak Brewing Company

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — After a hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, “People and Places” is back.

We’re sharing stories of the unique places and amazing people that make living in Eastern North Carolina so special.

Every Thursday in July, we’re raising a glass to a few of the success stories in the burgeoning craft beer scene in ENC. We’ve got stories of great, locally made beer and the lasting impact on their communities in the process.

=====

There’s a renaissance going on in the heart of Winterville.

Craft beer is a big reason why.

Two family-owned craft breweries that are located just a block apart are one of the big reasons why things are “hopping” in the Pitt County town. Benjamin Self and his wife, Amy, opened Local Oak Brewing Company in December of 2019. Just down the road a month later, Jon Tart along with husband and wife Chuck and Janis Smith poured the first pint at Nauti Dog Brewing Company.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, these two businesses along with some others — including several restaurants — are joining in the downtown boom.

