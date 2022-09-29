GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — “A platform for good” is a phrase you might have heard associated with a group of restaurants in Greenville.

That’s because the owner, Yordandys “Jay” Bastardo, believes the restaurants are not just about feeding people who are hungry but helping those in need. Bastardo owns three restaurants, including Harvey’s in Greenville.

Bastardo is a long way from his original home in the Dominican Republic.

“You know I come from dirt floors to now being interviewed about how much of an impact we’re making in a community that is foreign to us, you know. So, life is good,” Bastardo said.

He and his wife and their then-four-year-old son moved to Greenville in 2008. In 2012, he bought a food truck and started sharing the cuisine of his homeland with his new community. The Villa Verde food truck took off in popularity, thanks in large part to social media.

The rest is history.

