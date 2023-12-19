GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The day is almost here. On Friday, WNCT celebrates its 70th anniversary.

Now, we’re catching up with a man who anchored the news here for 27 of those years, Allan Hoffman. As you’ll see, his service goes well beyond the anchor desk.

“I saw Vietnam from right here in the pilot’s seat,” said Hoffman. “While I was in Vietnam, I was a helicopter pilot. I flew more than 1,000 hours of combat flight time and 2,000 sorties and shot down a couple of times. You know, all the stuff you do in war, so that helped me understand people who, like today’s veterans, who came back from Afghanistan, I understand why they feel the way they do, because I’ve been there.”

Hoffman is not only a journalist but a veteran. He’d been in front of a camera and in the trenches.

