GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Residents in Pitt County are being told to take necessary precautions ahead of the holiday season.

Porch pirates, or people who steal packages and other deliveries off people’s front door steps, are expected to be in full force come this December. With Cyber Monday and Black Friday raising an increase in consumerism across the community, officials say this is when porch pirates are expected to strike.

Segreant Lee Darnell of the Pitt County Sherriff’s Office says that ring cameras and alarm systems are a great way to combat thieves. He also says that it is important to take action right when you order your package.

“When I order, I try to track my packages as much as possible,” Darnell said.

“If I look to see when they’re going to be delivered, try to stay home, if possible, see when they’re going to be delivered, and when they arrive make sure that I go to the door and get and bring it in as quick as possible.”

Across the country, officials say three out of four Americans have had their packages stolen in the past year. They also say that the thieves are always looking for an opportunity to strike. Doorstep deliveries have become a gold mine for thieves who are combing neighborhoods to steal people’s packages.

Law enforcement officials say it’s important that people take action if they are expecting a delivery and to also look out for each other. As with any other crime, if you see something, say something.