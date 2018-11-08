Positively Carolina: Chili Cook Off benefits United Way of Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – The 16th annual Chili Cook-Off was held in Pitt County Thursday, with all the proceeds going toward the United Way of Pitt County.

Many stopped in to try chili, corn bread and banana pudding.

It was all-you-can-eat for $8.

At the fundraiser, those who attended could vote on the best chili around town, along with a silent auction for baked goods.

Emerge Gallery and Art Center sold beautiful bowls and pottery.

United Way of Pitt County helps provide basic need services, focuses on school success and workforce development.

For more information check out United Way of Pitt County.