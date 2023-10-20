WASHINGTON, N.C.— The Beaufort County Community College practical nursing program’s Class of 2023 holds a 100% pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX).

The class graduated on July 12, and official results were published on September 30. This comes on top of the Class of 2022 achieving a 100% pass rate and the Class of 2021 achieving a 93% pass rate, resulting in a 98% three-year average, and continues a standard of excellence with a 97% five-year pass rate. This success also matches that of the Class of 2023 associate degree nursing graduates, who also hold a 100% pass rate on the NCLEX.

While almost all practical nursing graduates at Beaufort CCC finish the program with a job offer in hand, they must pass the NCLEX. The North Carolina three-year average pass rate is 77% (2020-2022), and the three-year national average is 81%, putting Beaufort CCC well above peer nursing programs in the state.

For the 2020-2022 three-year average, Beaufort CCC ranked among the top ten, tying with Isothermal Community College. Only six colleges ranked higher. With its 100% pass rate for 2023, the college continues to graduate capable and compassionate practical nurses from its program.

Every student in the graduating class has started a position with a hospital or healthcare provider across the state.

“We are proud of the diligent work of our practical nursing students,” said Dr. Kent Dickerson, dean of allied health & nursing. “They make up the backbone of our long-term care facilities and clinics, so people in our region should know they are in good hands with graduates from a top-tier institution.”

Hospitals are excited to fill nursing roles, and to help, Beaufort CCC is offering a three-semester LPN to RN transition program for recently graduated licensed practical nurses or ones who have worked in the field and are ready to advance.

The application window is open now through January 31 for the next cohort starting in August 2024. Students can register to take prerequisites for the program now. Applicants must take a TEAS test or have a passing score from the last ten years as part of the application process, and HESI scores are also accepted. New requirements can be viewed on the college’s allied health admissions page.