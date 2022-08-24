WINTERVILLE, N.C. — The 2022 Fall Semester is underway at Pitt Community College, but opportunities remain for those still interested in taking classes.

According to Lori Preast, PCC Assistant Vice President of Curriculum and Instruction, the college will offer 14-, 12- and eight-week courses this fall. They begin Sept. 1, Sept. 19 and Oct. 19, respectively, and end Dec. 16.

“Late-start classes essentially represent a shorter semester for students, but they require an extra measure of self-motivation and diligence in order to succeed in them,” Preast said. “For individuals who maybe got busy and didn’t register for classes that started Aug. 18, I’d say it’s better to start late than never.”

The selection of late-start classes is wide-ranging, everything from music appreciation and architecture to public speaking and sociology. While some are specific to associate degree curricula, others can be transferred to many of North Carolina’s public and private four-year institutions.

Preast said no matter which classes students choose, PCC offers support services – including tutoring, personal counseling and academic advising – to help them succeed. “Our goal at PCC is getting students ‘on track’ and progressing toward a transfer degree or credential with labor market value,” she said.

New students must complete a PCC admissions application and submit copies of their official high school transcripts to the college registrar’s office to enroll in late-start classes. Current students may register from an approved Student Education Plan or by contacting their academic advisors.

More details and a list of late-start classes PCC is offering this fall are available at pittcc.edu/admissions/registration/late-start-classes.