NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Craven Smart Start on Saturday held its 17th annual Building Bright Futures Conference for early childcare providers across Eastern North Carolina.

Early Childcare Providers from Dare, Hyde, Beaufort, Tyrrell, Craven and Pamlico counties receive professional development hours by attending in sessions and training during the conference, focusing on a specific topic to teach their children.

This year’s topic for Childcare Providers focuses on getting young children to learn about natural and outdoor learning.

“We talk about natural and outdoor learning because children are able to learn all the things outside that they’re about to do inside, and we hope they are providing some of those tools,” said Kelly Shaw, Craven Smart Start’s quality enhancement professional development coordinator.

Click here for more information on Craven Smart Start.