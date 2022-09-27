GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Worries about a recession are impacting college students in a big way, according to a new survey.

Online website LendingTree’s Student Loan Hero surveyed more than 1,000 US undergrad students to find out what was on their minds as they prepare to enter the workforce soon. Researchers found that 46% of undergrads said that they are worried they’ll graduate during a recession, with the figure jumping to 57% among senior-year students.

Some other stats mentioned that 74% say they’re pretty confident that they’ll still secure a role in their field after graduation. While confidence levels are generally high across the board, students with one (72%) or more parents (80%) who attended college are more confident than those whose parents didn’t (69%).

Only 23% of college students want to work from home after graduation. Also, 70% of the students want good health care or insurance, 67% want work-life balance and 66% want a good retirement plan or 401(k) match.

For more information about what concerns the undergrads, click here.