GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Juggling is difficult to do, especially when it comes to work-life balance.

According to a survey produced by Brainly, close to 50 percent of students say their job interferes with schooling.

More than 60 percent of students stated that they think school is essential to finding a career.

Here are the stats: 73.7 percent say their job is part-time, 14 percent say their job is full-time, 6.3 percent say they have an internship, and 6 percent say they are currently freelancing.

With Labor Day coming on Monday, as many as 36 percent of students who participated in the survey stated that they will be working on homework or schoolwork over the holiday weekend.

With more raising costs for daily living, students will have to ask how good are they at maintaining a work-life balance?

