WASHINGTON, N.C. — The Beaufort Promise Scholarship has helped to increase the number of new healthcare technicians locally and offered the opportunity for new credentials to existing workers, as on display through the large class of program graduates.

On December 13, Beaufort County Community College honored students from the nurse aide I, nurse aide II, phlebotomy, pharmacy technician, EKG technician, and registered medical assistant (RMA) programs who achieved their certificates this fall. The Beaufort Promise Scholarship covers the fees to these courses for qualifying students. With this latest group, Beaufort CCC has awarded 94 short-term healthcare technician certifications in 2023.

Graduates of the nurse aide programs can provide personal care and perform basic nursing skills for elderly adults. Phlebotomy students learn to draw blood. Pharmacy technicians assist in filling prescriptions at a pharmacy. EKG students learn to conduct cardiovascular testing and monitor patients’ heart performance in a variety of healthcare settings. RMA students learn to provide administrative and medical duties in a clinic.

Eighteen completed the Nurse Aide I Certification, three completed the Nurse Aide II Certification, 12 completed the Phlebotomy Certification, 13 completed the Pharmacy Technician Certification, four completed the EKG/Cardiovascular Technician Certification, and 16 completed Registered Medical Assistant Certification.

Kiai Bell, Takyrah Bell, Josie Brockington, Ashley Cartwright, Jania Carmon, Kawmekia Daniels, Dannis Garcia, Hailey Gibbs, Tanasia Hudson-Gonga, India Keys, Olivia McNair, Eshan Patel, Sophie Purser, Myesha Reed, Kendra Scott, Jerrica Sherrod, Cassandra Simons, and Christine Somerville completed the Nurse Aide I Certification.

(Back, left to right) Nakia Johnson, Lacreshia Farrow, Hayley Brooks, Madison Callahan, Lesly Mendieta Magana, and Stephon O’Neal. (Front, left to right) Joanna Vela, Tashne Farrow, Lovinna Sykes, and Tasha Taylor. Not pictured: Leanna Farrow, Chata Gibbs Rickard, and Elaya Johnson. (BCCC photo)

(Back, left to right) Kiai Bell, Myesha Reed, Kendra Scott, and Cassandra Simons. (Front, left to right) Takyrah Bell, Dannis Garcia, Jania Carmon, Tanasia Hudson-Gonga, and Jerrica Sherrod. Not pictured: Josie Brockington, Ashley Cartwright, , Kawmekia Daniels, Hailey Gibbs, India Keys, Olivia McNair, Eshan Patel, Sophie Purser, and Christine Somerville. (BCCC photo)

(Back, left to right) Shanika Deloach-Johnson, Nadya Windley, Charlotte Mason, Kristi Harrison, Daneilya Whitney­­, and Ashanti Keys.(­Front, left to right) Jessica Blake, Keisha Cherry, Zaniya Columbus, and Lashonda Copeland. Not pictured: Nereyda Cabello-Jimenez, Lisa Lee, Yulisa Ramirez-Palacios, Alla Wahib, Anwar Wahib, and Chasity Whitehurst. (BCCC photo)

(Back, left to right) Cierra Brown, Morgan Burroughs, Shanita Patterson, Jasmine Cooper, and Sherrice Moore. (Front, left to right) Kristin Waldroup, E’mani Dunning, and Gracie Styons. Not pictured: Jenny Harris, Shanecka Little, Cierra Knight, and Aryanna Wart. (BCCC photo)

Ashley Cartwright and Teagan Pilgreen. Not pictured: India Keys. (BCCC photo)

Katie Clark and Sharon Rasberry. Not pictured: Denise Petrakos and Maggie Weathersbe. (BCCC photo)

Ashley Cartwright, India Keys, and Teagan Pilgreen earned their Nurse Aide II Certification.

Graduates from the phlebotomy program included Cierra Brown, Morgan Burroughs, Jasmine Cooper, E’mani Dunning, Jenny Harris, Shanecka Little, Cierra Knight, Sherrice Moore, Shanita Patterson, Gracie Styons, Kristin Waldroup, and Aryanna Wart.

Hayley Brooks, Madison Callahan, Lacreshia Farrow, Leanna Farrow, Tashne Farrow, Chata Gibbs Rickard, Elaya Johnson, Nakia Johnson, Lesly Mendieta Magana, Stephon O’Neal, Lovinna Sykes, Tasha Taylor, and Joanna Vela finished the pharmacy technician program.

Katie Clark, Denise Petrakos, Sharon Rasberry, and Maggie Weathersbe completed the EKG/cardiovascular technician program.

Jessica Blake, Keisha Cherry, Zaniya Columbus, Lashonda Copeland, Kristi Harrison, Nereyda Cabello-Jimenez, Shanika Deloach Johnson, Ashanti Keys, Lisa Lee, Charlotte Mason, Yulisa Ramirez-Palacios, Alla Wahib, Anwar Wahib, Chasity Whitehurst, Daneilya Whitney, and Nadya Windley completed the registered medical assistant program.

These students can continue in the nurse aide program, the phlebotomy program, or the registered medical assistant program depending on their qualifications. They can also take prerequisites and apply for programs such as medical laboratory technology, practical nursing, or associate degree nursing.

The college will offer Central Sterile Processing Technician as a hybrid course for the first time starting on March 19. The registration fee for this course is covered through the Beaufort Promise Scholarship for qualifying students.

Students can find out more about qualifications at www.beaufortccc.edu/beaufort-promise. For more information about Beaufort’s healthcare technician programs, interested persons should contact Jackie Butcher at 252-940-6263.