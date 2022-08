GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to get ready to go back to school.

On Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Generation Y Center is holding an event for students who need school supplies when they go back to class. The center wants people to stop by and get school supplies for students. They will distribute until school supplies are gone.

You can pre-register to ensure a bag as well. For more information, click here.

The event will be held at 101 W 14th St. in Greenville.