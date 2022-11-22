WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – At A.G. Cox Middle School, one eighth-grader came to school on Tuesday thinking it was a normal day. But for Victoria Wright, it was more than that.

A.G. Cox Middle School PTO started a program with E.F. Tours giving students an opportunity to travel outside of the country.

“We have a diverse population. Some folks were able to sign up first day, and there’s other folks who were really interested in it, but maybe wouldn’t be able to get over that financial hurdle,” said Mark Jacobson, PTO vice president. “We banded together, pulled up all the money that we could as a PTO, and set it aside to provide the opportunity for one child.”

Through a scholarship application process, Victoria was chosen out of six students from A.G. Cox to go to England and France.

“I was surprised. But she definitely deserves it. She worked hard. She talked about it for weeks upon weeks. And she was very diligent and having her application in and having the videos,” said Stephanie Greene, mother of Victoria Wright.

“It’s amazing. I mean it’s like a dream come true. Um, she’s been really working really hard towards this goal. And she accomplished it,” said Vincent Wright, father of Victoria.

With a room full of faculty and family, Victoria stepped out of class for the trip to be presented to her. Filled with emotion, she couldn’t believe her work paid off.

“I wanted it really badly because I’ve always had the dream to travel outside of the country and it’s an amazing opportunity that you don’t get a lot in life,” said Victoria Wright.

Jacobson said he hopes the program continues to grow more and more each year to give students the opportunity to experience a different culture.

The trip will take place in July 2023.