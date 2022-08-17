WASHINGTON, N.C (WNCT) – Beaufort County Community College’s Small Business Center is collaborating with East Carolina University Miller School of Entrepreneurship’s Crisp Small Business Resource Center to provide Accelerate Rural NC. The program begins on September 2 and runs for 10 consecutive weeks.

Accelerate Rural NC is a rural business accelerator focused on helping small businesses gain access to global markets with innovative products. Key components of the accelerator include e-commerce development, development of high-value offerings for niche markets, and export training for primarily product-based businesses.

The program is grant-funded and no cost to participants. Participants will receive a self-paced course design, intensive innovation and entrepreneurship training, prototyping and new product development assistance, web development and e-commerce development, market plan development, and export target market identification assistance.

Those interested should apply now at https://www.ncsbc.net/reg.aspx?mode=event&event=30420069 or call 252-940-6375.