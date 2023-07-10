KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Lenoir Community College kicked off a unique aviation and aerospace program aimed to educate middle and high school students about careers in those fields.

On Monday, the students were part of the Aviation Career Education or ACE Academy. They could someday be the future of the aviation industry.

Flying drones was the campers’ first introduction to aviation and aerospace. Some were even chased by drones, utilizing tracking features on the aircraft.

(Olivia Conner/Rising 7th Grade Student)

“It was fun though because the drone would nyeaaaa,” rising seventh grader Olivia Conner. “It’s really fun. It’s an awesome experience and it’s something you can do every year.”

At LCC Advanced Manufacturing Center, students will learn about the history of flight, what aviation careers look like and visit those places.

“It gives more information,” said Division of Aviation Program Coordinator Sarah Williams. “Not everyone knows about a career in aviation and how many things you can really do with aviation. A lot of what we do is with workforce development and trying to get people excited about the so many jobs we can do.”

The college is just a jump away from Kinston’s Global Transpark.

“Most of these kids have never been here before and we’re trying to get them excited about aviation and what aviation has to offer in this region because we’re right next door to the Global Transpark and they need employees in their future workforce,” said LCC Associate Dean of AAMC and Workforce Development Dawn Kantz.

Students say they are having fun with it all.

“I learned how to fly. I’m glad I can fly. I like to fly the drones,” said rising 10th grader Jokiveon Hassell.

“It’s a good experience and a learning opportunity too,” said Conner.

“Just knowing the basics of all aviation, aeronautics and everything around it,” said rising eighth grader Brooks Harrell. “The main thing I’m excited for in this camp is going over to the airport mainly.”

The students say if you weren’t able to join this year, you should definitely come next year.