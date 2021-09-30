Altercation at D.H. Conley High School prompts modified lockdown, extra law enforcement called to scene

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — An altercation involving several students Thursday afternoon resulted in D.H. Conley High School being placed on lockdown.

Jennifer Johnson, Public Information Officer for Pitt County Schools, said, “For the safety of all students, D.H. Conley was placed on a modified lockdown. The situation is under control, and law enforcement is assisting.”

Additional law enforcement was called to the school and was there for the rest of the school day. School officials say nobody was hurt in the fight.

Officials were still on the scene investigating Thursday evening and did not release any further information other than to say nobody has been arrested.

