Annual card sale provides support for Craven Co. art teachers during pandemic

HAVELOCK, NORTH CAROLINA (WNCT) Teachers across the east are balancing classroom and remote learning time with students with a lack of resources. It’s especially difficult for art teachers.

Students at 11 Craven County Schools are using their artistic abilities to raise money. They’re selling valentine’s day greetings through the Craven Arts Council.

“It was important for us to continue this tradition, 15 years running of doing the card fundraiser. We really wanted to show the kids that we can push through this hard time but we also wanted to give them a reason to want to participate and want to share some love,” said Erin Strohschein, Havelock Middle School Art Teacher.

The cards are created by students in all grades, with proceeds going to buy classroom supplies for art teachers. The cards are $3.50. Sales of these cards usually bring in enough money to buy $100 worth of supplies for each of the county’s art teachers.

“It’s important, not just money-wise but it’s important to have the support of the community with arts in general. Because you know there have been other situations in other counties and states where they’ve cut the art programs. The community supporting us as art teachers and programs that is far and wide more important to us than the money we get out of this,” said Strohschein.

Admission to all galleries at Bank of Arts is free and open to the public, Tuesday through Saturday from 10 am to 5 pm. The sale is now underway and ends at the end of the month.

Craven County teachers say, with the pandemic, this is more than a traditional fundraiser. They call it an investment in the future.

