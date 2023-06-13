NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – Craven County Partners in Education, also known as PIE, held its annual luncheon at the Riverfront Convention Center in New Bern on Tuesday.

Hundreds of people turned out to support the work of public school educators in the area.

Craven County PIE officials said they awarded more the 400,000 dollars in grant and program funding during the 2022-2023 school year.

“It gives back to our schools. Every bit of the money we raise goes back into our classrooms,” Craven County PIE President Jason Jones said. “We have grants for books, literacy, grants for agriculture, PE, field trips. I mean we can go on and on with the list of everyday activities.”

This year’s theme was Power of the Pirate Nation. The keynote speaker was East Carolina University head football coach Mike Houston, whose team finished the season with a big win in the Birmingham Bowl.

Houston said one teacher can change a child’s life.

“It’s the same thing with us coaches on the college level. You have the chance to impact someone’s life. Help them chase their dreams and goals. That’s what teachers do every single day,” Houston said.

Jones said Craven County PIE’s impact grows each year.

“The amount of money we’re giving back to our classrooms is increasing every year. More participation, more folks are applying for these grants,” Jones said.

