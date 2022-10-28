NEW BERN, N.C. — The Craven County Partners In Education board announced the receipt of an anonymous gift memorializing Love Whitfield at the October board meeting. The gift is in memory of Love Whitfield, dedicated to Oaks Road Academy.

Whitfield passed away in September at 92.

“She exemplified love through caring for her family, extended family, and neighbors,” a Craven County Partners in Education press release reads. “She operated an in-home daycare for over 50 years and loved each child as her own. Her legacy is the Godly influence and positive impact she had upon those children. She enjoyed teaching others, and to know her was to love her. Our donor chose Oaks Road Academy because all five of Ms. Whitfield’s children attended Oaks Road Elementary School.”

The funds will be used to help Oaks Road Academy students select their own books to keep through the Lexia “Level Up” reading program, which helps improve their literacy skills.

Craven County Partners In Education is a nonprofit organization that provides grant funding and special programs to classrooms and schools within the Craven County Schools system.

For more information about how you can support PIE, contact Darlene Brown at 514-6321 or at Darlene.Brown@CravenK12.org.