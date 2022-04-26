NEW BERN, N.C. — The Craven County Schools Board of Education is seeking applicants interested in serving a four-year term on the Craven County Community College Board of Trustees. In this capacity, the selected applicant will serve as a representative appointed by the Craven County Schools Board of Education and must reside in the eastern part of Craven County.

The vacancy on the Craven Community College Board of Trustees has become available since Mrs. Brenda Wilson has expressed her desire to step down after serving since 2011. The College and Craven County Schools has benefited from Mrs. Wilson’s involvement on the Board of Trustees. The Board of Education would like to extend their gratitude to Mrs. Wilson for her dedication and service for 11 years.

As a result of Mrs. Wilson’s resignation from the Board, the Craven County Board of Education is seeking interested candidates to apply for the vacancy created by her resignation. All interested candidates must fulfill the requirements listed on the application to apply for this seat and must live in the eastern part of Craven County. Interested individuals must submit their completed application with all required references to the Craven County Board of Education Central Services (3600 Trent Road, New Bern, NC 28562). All application materials must be received no later than 5:00 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022. Applicants are asked to please address and submit all materials to the Board of Education in the care of Mrs. Heather Nelder, Administrative Assistant.

The Board of Education will review all applications that meet the requirements and select candidates for interview. Any eligible candidate must be prepared to interview on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at the Board of Education Central Services Building. It is the goal of the Board of Education to announce the selected candidate for this vacancy at the May 19 Board of Education Meeting.

If interested candidates have any questions or need to seek additional information, please contact Mrs. Heather Nelder, Administrative Assistant to the Board of Education via email at heather.nelder@cravenk12.org.

For additional information on the Board of Education Process for Appointments to Craven Community College Board of Trustees and the application please visit: https://www.cravenk12.org/Page/6885