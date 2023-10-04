JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – It was another eventful 3-hour-long Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting Tuesday night. Parents were still reeling following the shooting across from White Oak High School earlier this school year.

During the public comment section, parents voiced their frustrations with the board and how safety is being handled within the schools. The victim of the White Oak High School shooting spoke as well as her father.

“I feel like she got her point across and she’s not wrong. I mean, students don’t feel safe. The majority of them don’t,” said her father, Shaun Frank. “The school keeps allowing it, and allowing it, and allowing it and what happens next? What’s the next thing?”

At the end of the meeting, the board was able to share their thoughts and respond.

“Tonight, I feel it’s an absolute duty to warn I do not feel our superintendent (Dr. Barry D. Collins) in his current capacity holds the skills to manage a district of this size nor do I feel he’s able to ensure the safety of our students,” said board member Angie Todd.

“Based on general statute 115C-276 the duties of the superintendent, that the current superintendent has failed to fulfill his obligations in his capacity,” added Louis Rogers.

While the crowd applauded what they had to say, they were not happy with the comments from board member Elbert Garvey.

“Everybody wants to sit out there and blame us, for everything! For mental health, for everything! Everything’s up, what about you guys? What are you offering us? It’s starting in your communities,” said Garvey.

Garvey declined to comment on the meeting at this time.

Before all members were able to speak, Chairman Ken Reddic adjourned the meeting due to arguing from the audience.

That arguing continued outside afterward with board member Melissa Oakley. This is what she had to say about what happened.

“To let them know I did hear what you said, you know, I am listening to you, I am willing to work with you,” said Oakley. “I was trying to have that conversation with those parents outside. And, you know, some of them, I believe, in my opinion, just don’t want to hear anything that I may have to say.”

To see the full Onslow County Schools Board of Education meeting, click here.