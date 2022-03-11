WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One year ago, President Joe Biden signed the American Rescue Plan Act into law.

The funding helped speed up the country’s economic recovery after the pandemic. Some of this money went to colleges and universities to help students. Pitt Community College is reflecting on how they’ve used and continue to use the $19 million they received.

“We updated classrooms to WebX capable, we bought laptops and hotspots for students,” said Lee Bray, the director of financial aid at PCC. “We upgraded and got air purifiers, updated HVAC systems and even got bathrooms upgraded so we could be hands-free in the bathroom.

“Not only has this money made it safer for students to be in classes with each other, but it has allowed them to continue in classes or for students to start classes that wouldn’t have otherwise because of financial concerns.”

North Carolina State Rep. Brian Farkas said this money is a huge benefit for Eastern North Carolina.

“Oftentimes we hear about these big numbers in Washington D.C. and by lawmakers in Raleigh,” Farkas said. “Some of our leaders don’t take the time to explain where it’s going and really celebrate the successes when they’re right in front of you. It’s here, it’s at ECU, it’s at Pitt Community College and it’s making a really big difference.”

Moving forward, PCC students will continue to benefit.

“One of the big things we are trying to do is get mobile classrooms so students can be in an outdoor environment and have a place to congregate, charge their cell phones, laptops, do homework,” Bray said. “We might also be looking at upgrading windows, so we’re doing a lot with the rest of the money we have.”

From the last round of American Rescue Plan funding, ECU received $53 million. Farkas said ECU is using some of their money for student financial aid, textbook vouchers, WiFi support and to make up for lost university revenue.