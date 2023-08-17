WASHINGTON, N.C. — Students returned to Beaufort County Community College (Beaufort CCC) to sustained enrollment levels as well as sustained support.

The college launched the Seagull Support Station outside of its Centralized Advising Center to help students connect with college services, log into their assignments and email, and add or drop classes. Other stations throughout campus will offer snacks and connect them to support services.

The college’s Centralized Advising Center has now been operating for a full year, helping to enroll students earlier than in previous years, and helping grow the college’s student retention rate, with 70 percent of college credit students who enrolled for Fall 2022 either graduating with a credential or signing up for courses during Fall 2023.

The college’s one-stop Seagull Success Station is part of that effort to help students during those first few days when they are most likely to struggle.

“We really want to make the first days of the semester as smooth as possible for students and connect them to resources like tutoring, advising, or other support services,” said Dr. Lisa Hill, VP of academic affairs at BCCC.

The Beaufort Promise Scholarship, the college’s program to cover tuition and fees for students, has continued to boost enrollment. Between the 2021-2022 academic year and the 2022-2023 academic year, enrollment at the college (measured in full-time equivalents or FTEs) grew by 12 percent across its short-term training and college credit programs, with the number of students served (unduplicated headcount) rising by 8 percent. Enrollment last year exceeded pre-pandemic levels (2019-2020) by 19 percent. Even with new stricter qualifications in place since May 2023, the college has seen sustained enrollment levels.

Under the new qualifications, the Beaufort Promise Scholarship covers tuition and fees for students taking nine or more college credit courses or certification courses the Division of Continuing Education that are 50 hours or longer. They must have and maintain a 2.0 grade point average. Students must be residents of Beaufort, Hyde, Tyrrell, or Washington Counties. Textbooks are not covered, though students may apply for additional scholarships. Summer semesters are not included. Students must fill out a FAFSA (Free Application for Federal Student Aid) or an equivalent form to determine their financial need.

The Centralized Advising Center opened last August to help first-year students (who have completed 16 or less credit hours) register for courses and to offer a supportive centralized advising model that provides continuous, individualized attention to beginning students. It provides extra support as students explore degree options and aligns their curricular choices with career plans or plans for university transfer. During the Summer 2023 semester, all college credit students went through advising and registration through the Centralized Advising Center.

Students can still add classes, and 14-week classes will begin on August 31.