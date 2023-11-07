WASHINGTON, N.C.— Eight students completed the initial paramedic certification course at Beaufort County Community College on November 1. BCCC’s paramedic program holds a 99 percent success rate, meaning that almost all of the students who complete the course earn their state certification.

Akshatha Bharadwaj, Katherine Brady, DeShawn Chaplin, Braulton Dixon, Christopher Lassetter, Ashley Lassiter, Madisyn Miller, and Carolyn West earned their certificates.

Paramedic Roy Carter addressed the graduates. Carter most recently completed an Associate in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Science through Carteret Community College.

“I’m challenging each and every one of you to get out of your own comfort zone,” Carter said. “Welcome those moments into your life as opportunities to grow. Staying in your comfort zone is like sitting in a rocking chair. You’re doing something but you’re not going to go anywhere.”

He encouraged the graduates to set different sized goals, celebrating smaller victories on the way to larger victories.

Recounting an experience with a stubborn patient, his mentor at the time told him, “Roy, you’re a good paramedic, but sometimes people don’t care what you know until they know that you care.” Carter repeated the advice, encouraging humility among the new paramedics.

Billy Respass, BCCC EMS programs director, recognized Akshatha Bharadwaj for her academic achievement in the class. Bharadwaj not only scored at the top of this class but holds one of the highest grade averages ever in BCCC’s paramedic classes.

This was BCCC's eighth cohort. Out of our previous seven cohorts, 92 out of our 93 graduating students have achieved their certification. Of the current cohort, five out of eight have already achieved state certification.

The paramedic program requires students to hold Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Certification as a prerequisite, which BCCC offers. The college will offer these classes in both

Beaufort and Washington Counties in January. Community Health Paramedicine and EMT to Paramedic will also start in January.

BCCC offers a one-year, online Associate in Applied Science in Emergency Medical Science bridge program for currently certified paramedics. Students who hold a paramedic certification get one year of credit for prior learning toward their degree and then take one year of classes online to complete the AAS in Emergency Medical Science.

To register for initial Emergency Medical Technician, Community Health Paramedicine, or Emergency Medical Responder, contact Continuing Education at 252-940-6375 or continuingeducation@beaufortccc.edu To enroll in the AAS in EMS program, contact 252-940-6233 admissions@beaufortccc.edu.