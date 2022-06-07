WINTERVILLE, N.C. – As the 2021-22 school year draws to a close in Pitt County, Pitt Community College is reminding students ages 7-18 that space is still available in most of its Explore Summer Camps.

After two years of limited and mostly virtual programming due to the pandemic, this year’s summer camps will meet in person. They’ll be led by qualified instructors, including Pitt County Schools teachers, PCC faculty, and professionals from the community.

“We have some fun activities and opportunities planned for June through August, and we’re looking forward to seeing the kids enjoying themselves as they develop new skills and meet others from the community who share the same interests,” said PCC Community Development Programs Coordinator Lisa Webb.

This year’s camp lineup features programs focused on science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (or STEAM). Topics range from solar ovens, drip paintings, and edible cars to Snapkits, flight and innovation, and biotechnology instruction focused on the spread of pathogens.

There are also camps on BMX riding, video game design, and YouTube content creation. Through “Try-a-Trade,” campers can get a firsthand look at Pitt’s Computer Integrated Machining, Electronics, HVAC, and Industrial Systems programs.

“Registration has gone very well, but we still have openings in all of our camps, except for the Bulldog Cooking Camps, which have been very popular,” Webb said. “The drawing/painting camp has also drawn considerable interest, as have Roblox game creation, JavaScript developer, Minecraft Redstone Engineer, STEAM, and Try-a-Trade.”

Webb said camp capacities and costs vary. Registration is offered on a first-come, first-served basis, she said, adding that the registration deadline for each camp is a week prior to its start.

PCC reserves the right to cancel any camp prior to its first meeting due to limited enrollment. If there is a cancellation, Webb said parents would be notified and fees refunded.

For more details on Community Development Programs or to sign up for courses, contact Webb at (252) 493-7317 or lwebb@email.pittcc.edu.