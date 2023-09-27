WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Three homes constructed by students from Pitt Community College’s Construction and Industrial Technology (CIT) Division will be sold by public auction Nov. 4 to fund future training.

All three homes for sale are single-story structures that have been built on PCC’s main campus. They are the latest to be constructed by students from the college’s Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration, Architectural, Electrical Systems, and Building Construction technology programs.

Maurey Verzier, chair of PCC’s Building Construction Technology Department, says PCC students first began building houses as part of their curriculum coursework in the summer of 1988. She said the hands-on projects take three semesters to complete and introduce students to a wide variety of skillsets they can take to the workplace.

A side view of one of the three PCC student-built homes to be auctioned off in November to fund future live-build projects at the college. (PCC photo)

Each of the three homes PCC will auction off in November features custom-built cabinets, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. (PCC photo)

Two of the three homes to be auctioned by PCC in November are identical in size and design. This home is one of them and features a gray exterior while its twin is wicker in color. (PCC photo)

“Live-build projects play a crucial role in the success of our Construction and Industrial Technology programs,” Verzier says. “They give our students opportunities to develop and fine-tune critical thinking and problem-solving techniques with their instructors on hand, guiding them through the troubleshooting process. The skills they acquire through these projects serve them well when they become managers and crew leaders in industry.”

One of the homes up for bidding is situated at the corner of Memorial Drive and Dr. Fulford Road and offers 1,344 square feet of heated living space. It is 28 feet by 48 feet with blue vinyl siding on the exterior and an 8-by-10 porch.

The other two houses, which are located at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive, offer 1,248 square feet and are identical in their design. Each home is 26 feet by 48 feet with an 8-by-26 porch. One home has gray vinyl siding on the exterior, and the other is wicker.

“The highest bidders will be purchasing quality homes that meet Pitt County building codes and exceed Greenville Utilities Commission E300 standards for energy efficiency,” Verzier said. “They’ve been designed with sustainability and energy efficiency in mind.”

All three homes up for bid feature 8-foot ceilings with three carpeted bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Their common areas have engineered wood floors and exteriors that are covered by half-inch rigid foam beneath vinyl siding. Their roofs include radiant barrier sheathing and 30-year shingles.

The homes also come equipped with stainless steel appliances, custom kitchen cabinets, granite countertops, a water heater, a high-efficiency heat pump and insulated windows and doors. Other key features include:

Bathrooms with tub/shower fiberglass combos, marble sinks and water-resistant vinyl tile flooring

Lighted ceiling fans in the living room and bedrooms

Lighted bedroom closets

Custom trim around interior doors, windows and baseboards.

The opening bid for this year’s auction is set for 10 a.m. at the corner of Memorial Drive and Dr. Fulford Road. Once that home has been sold to the highest bidder, the sale will continue at the corner of Reedy Branch Road and Warren Drive.

Prospective bidders can tour the homes in person until Nov. 3 by calling (252) 493-7522 to schedule an appointment. Virtual tours are also available by visiting PCC’s website and YouTube page.

Auction participants do not have to pre-register to bid on the houses. Winning bidders must make a 10% down payment on their homes immediately following the sale and are responsible for moving the structures from campus to a private lot within 90 days.

In addition to homes, this year’s auction will feature bidding on three storage buildings constructed by students as part of a PCC continuing education framing course. Each building is 10 feet by 12 feet with double 35-inch doors and a 24-inch-by-36-inch front window. Bidding starts at $3,000 for each structure, and winning bidders are responsible for moving them from campus within 90 days.

The storage buildings are available for viewing up to Oct. 28 by calling (252) 493-7522 or (252) 493-7625 to schedule an appointment.