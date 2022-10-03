AYDEN, N.C. — The media center at Ayden Elementary School, which is under the direction of coordinator Mrs. Tina Mann, was recently awarded an $84,307 grant from the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust.

Tina Mann (Pitt County Schools photo)

The funds will be used to transform the AES Media Center into a more modern, multi-purpose space that will serve all age groups according to Mann, who also stated the goal will be to ensure the facility fulfills the school’s mission to provide an engaging and learning environment for students that will allow them to succeed in the changing and ever-evolving 21st Century.

Additionally, Mann noted that, “the open space will have multiple work areas that will encourage exploration, creation and collaboration through whole class instruction, small groups, Makerspace and STEM projects.”

Ayden Elementary School’s leadership team includes principal Mr. Michael Casey and assistant principal Ms. Shakela Knight.

“We appreciate the generosity and support from the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust to help transform our media center,” Casey said. “The improvements that will be made will help to reshape our media center into a learning hub for all students.”

The grant is the second awarded by the James J. and Mamie Richardson Perkins Trust to a PCS elementary school this calendar year, following Falkland’s distinction in May.